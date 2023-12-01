Nico Hischier will be among those on the ice Friday when his New Jersey Devils meet the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center. Does a wager on Hischier intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Nico Hischier vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Devils vs Sharks Game Info

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier's plus-minus this season, in 10:53 per game on the ice, is -1.

Hischier has a goal in four games this year through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of 10 games this year, Hischier has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In two of 10 games this year, Hischier has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Hischier hits the over on his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hischier Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 91 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-55).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 10 Games 2 7 Points 3 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

