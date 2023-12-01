Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Sharks - December 1
Nico Hischier will be among those on the ice Friday when his New Jersey Devils meet the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center. Does a wager on Hischier intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Nico Hischier vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Hischier Season Stats Insights
- Hischier's plus-minus this season, in 10:53 per game on the ice, is -1.
- Hischier has a goal in four games this year through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In five of 10 games this year, Hischier has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.
- In two of 10 games this year, Hischier has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.
- The implied probability that Hischier hits the over on his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Hischier Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks have conceded 91 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-55).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|10
|Games
|2
|7
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|1
|3
|Assists
|2
