Can we expect Nikita Okhotyuk scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Okhotyuk stats and insights

Okhotyuk is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Okhotyuk has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Okhotyuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 2-1 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:52 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 22:40 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:39 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2

Sharks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

