Ondrej Palat Game Preview: Devils vs. Sharks - December 1
Ondrej Palat will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. Fancy a wager on Palat? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Ondrej Palat vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Devils vs Sharks Game Info
Palat Season Stats Insights
- In 21 games this season, Palat has averaged 15:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.
- Palat has a goal in two of 21 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- Palat has a point in nine of 21 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- In eight of 21 games this year, Palat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 53.5% that Palat goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Palat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Palat Stats vs. the Sharks
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-55) ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|21
|Games
|2
|10
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|1
