Ondrej Palat will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. Fancy a wager on Palat? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ondrej Palat vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Devils vs Sharks Game Info

Palat Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Palat has averaged 15:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Palat has a goal in two of 21 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Palat has a point in nine of 21 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In eight of 21 games this year, Palat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Palat goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Palat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Palat Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-55) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 2 10 Points 1 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

