Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Racine County, Wisconsin today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Indian Trail High School and Academy at Racine Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

William Horlick High School at Tremper High School