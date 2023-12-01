Will Ryan Carpenter Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 1?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Ryan Carpenter going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carpenter stats and insights
- Carpenter is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Carpenter has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 76 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carpenter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|15:58
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.