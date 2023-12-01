On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Ryan Carpenter going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carpenter stats and insights

Carpenter is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Carpenter has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 76 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carpenter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:22 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:58 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:09 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.