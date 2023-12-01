Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Croix County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Saint Croix County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Saint Croix County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Richmond High School at St. Croix Prep Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Stillwater, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
