The Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) are favored by 3.5 points against the Boise State Broncos (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 129.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls, Idaho Venue: Mountain America Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -3.5 129.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Mary's (CA) vs Boise State Betting Records & Stats

The Gaels have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a record of 2-2 when it's favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Gaels have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boise State are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Boise State has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 4 80% 71.3 140.6 60.7 129.2 131.9 Boise State 2 40% 69.3 140.6 68.5 129.2 139.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Mary's (CA) vs Boise State Insights & Trends

The Gaels average just 2.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Broncos allow (68.5).

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when putting up more than 68.5 points.

The Broncos' 69.3 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 60.7 the Gaels give up.

Boise State is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 60.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 2-3-0 2-2 3-2-0 Boise State 1-4-0 0-1 2-3-0

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) Boise State 16-2 Home Record 14-1 6-2 Away Record 5-6 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.