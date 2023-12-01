How to Watch San Diego State vs. UCSD on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the UCSD Tritons (4-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at LionTree Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
San Diego State vs. UCSD Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Tritons allow to opponents.
- San Diego State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 133rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tritons rank 314th.
- The Aztecs average 9.3 more points per game (80.3) than the Tritons give up (71.0).
- San Diego State is 5-0 when scoring more than 71.0 points.
UCSD Stats Insights
- The Tritons have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
- UCSD has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.1% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Tritons rank 291st.
- The Tritons' 78.0 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 68.0 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
- UCSD is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- San Diego State posted 75.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.9).
- In 2022-23, the Aztecs allowed 60.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.6.
- In terms of total threes made, San Diego State performed better at home last year, averaging 8.2 per game, compared to 7.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.4% three-point percentage at home and a 38.7% mark when playing on the road.
UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UCSD averaged 71.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.4.
- In 2022-23, the Tritons conceded 3.2 more points per game at home (74.6) than on the road (71.4).
- UCSD drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than away (34.7%).
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Washington
|W 100-97
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/25/2023
|Cal
|W 76-67
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/27/2023
|Point Loma
|W 71-51
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/1/2023
|@ UCSD
|-
|LionTree Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/9/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
UCSD Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Idaho
|L 73-70
|Redhawk Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 79-67
|Redhawk Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Washington
|L 83-56
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|LionTree Arena
|12/5/2023
|Occidental
|-
|LionTree Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
