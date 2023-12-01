The San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the UCSD Tritons (4-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at LionTree Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

San Diego State vs. UCSD Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Tritons allow to opponents.
  • San Diego State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the 133rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tritons rank 314th.
  • The Aztecs average 9.3 more points per game (80.3) than the Tritons give up (71.0).
  • San Diego State is 5-0 when scoring more than 71.0 points.

UCSD Stats Insights

  • The Tritons have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
  • UCSD has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.1% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Tritons rank 291st.
  • The Tritons' 78.0 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 68.0 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
  • UCSD is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • San Diego State posted 75.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Aztecs allowed 60.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.6.
  • In terms of total threes made, San Diego State performed better at home last year, averaging 8.2 per game, compared to 7.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.4% three-point percentage at home and a 38.7% mark when playing on the road.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UCSD averaged 71.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.4.
  • In 2022-23, the Tritons conceded 3.2 more points per game at home (74.6) than on the road (71.4).
  • UCSD drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than away (34.7%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Washington W 100-97 T-Mobile Arena
11/25/2023 Cal W 76-67 JSerra Pavilion
11/27/2023 Point Loma W 71-51 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/1/2023 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena
12/5/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/9/2023 UC Irvine - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Idaho L 73-70 Redhawk Center
11/26/2023 @ Seattle U L 79-67 Redhawk Center
11/28/2023 @ Washington L 83-56 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/1/2023 San Diego State - LionTree Arena
12/5/2023 Occidental - LionTree Arena
12/9/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse

