The San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the UCSD Tritons (4-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at LionTree Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

San Diego State vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Tritons allow to opponents.

San Diego State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 133rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tritons rank 314th.

The Aztecs average 9.3 more points per game (80.3) than the Tritons give up (71.0).

San Diego State is 5-0 when scoring more than 71.0 points.

UCSD Stats Insights

The Tritons have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

UCSD has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.1% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Tritons rank 291st.

The Tritons' 78.0 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 68.0 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

UCSD is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego State posted 75.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.9).

In 2022-23, the Aztecs allowed 60.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.6.

In terms of total threes made, San Diego State performed better at home last year, averaging 8.2 per game, compared to 7.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.4% three-point percentage at home and a 38.7% mark when playing on the road.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UCSD averaged 71.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.4.

In 2022-23, the Tritons conceded 3.2 more points per game at home (74.6) than on the road (71.4).

UCSD drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than away (34.7%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Washington W 100-97 T-Mobile Arena 11/25/2023 Cal W 76-67 JSerra Pavilion 11/27/2023 Point Loma W 71-51 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/1/2023 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena 12/5/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena 12/9/2023 UC Irvine - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

UCSD Upcoming Schedule