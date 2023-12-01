The San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) will look to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the UCSD Tritons (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the San Diego State vs. UCSD matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

San Diego State vs. UCSD Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Diego State vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline UCSD Moneyline
BetMGM San Diego State (-14.5) 139.5 -1400 +750 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel San Diego State (-14.5) 139.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Diego State vs. UCSD Betting Trends

  • San Diego State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, four out of the Aztecs' five games have gone over the point total.
  • UCSD is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
  • The Tritons and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.

San Diego State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), San Diego State is 35th in the country. It is way below that, 41st, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of San Diego State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

