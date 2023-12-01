San Diego State vs. UCSD: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
The San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) will look to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the UCSD Tritons (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the San Diego State vs. UCSD matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
San Diego State vs. UCSD Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Diego State vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|UCSD Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-14.5)
|139.5
|-1400
|+750
|FanDuel
|San Diego State (-14.5)
|139.5
|-1400
|+800
San Diego State vs. UCSD Betting Trends
- San Diego State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Aztecs' five games have gone over the point total.
- UCSD is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Tritons and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), San Diego State is 35th in the country. It is way below that, 41st, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of San Diego State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
