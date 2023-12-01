The San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) will look to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the UCSD Tritons (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the San Diego State vs. UCSD matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

San Diego State vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Diego State vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline UCSD Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-14.5) 139.5 -1400 +750 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Diego State (-14.5) 139.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Diego State vs. UCSD Betting Trends

San Diego State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Aztecs' five games have gone over the point total.

UCSD is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Tritons and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), San Diego State is 35th in the country. It is way below that, 41st, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of San Diego State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

