Friday's game features the San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) and the UCSD Tritons (4-3) clashing at LionTree Arena (on December 1) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-70 win for San Diego State.

According to our computer prediction, UCSD is projected to cover the spread (14.5) versus San Diego State. The two sides are projected to exceed the 139.5 total.

San Diego State vs. UCSD Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

LionTree Arena Line: San Diego State -14.5

San Diego State -14.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): San Diego State -1400, UCSD +750

San Diego State vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 79, UCSD 70

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. UCSD

Pick ATS: UCSD (+14.5)



UCSD (+14.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



San Diego State is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to UCSD's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Aztecs have a 4-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tritons have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 158.3 points per game, 18.8 more points than this matchup's total.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.3 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball and are giving up 68.0 per outing to rank 120th in college basketball.

The 34.4 rebounds per game San Diego State averages rank 132nd in the country, and are 1.4 more than the 33.0 its opponents collect per outing.

San Diego State knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (193rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Aztecs rank 109th in college basketball by averaging 98.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 58th in college basketball, allowing 83.2 points per 100 possessions.

San Diego State has won the turnover battle by 2.9 turnovers per game, committing 10.7 (96th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.6 (94th in college basketball).

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.0 points per game (121st in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per outing (176th in college basketball).

UCSD comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It grabs 29.6 rebounds per game (314th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.9.

UCSD connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (185th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 32.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 27.7%.

UCSD has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.1 per game (65th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (175th in college basketball).

