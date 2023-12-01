San Diego State vs. UCSD December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSD Tritons (4-3) face the San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This contest will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
San Diego State vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: San Diego State (-14.5)
- Total: 139.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jaedon LeDee: 24 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Reese Waters: 16.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Micah Parrish: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Saunders: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
UCSD Players to Watch
San Diego State vs. UCSD Stat Comparison
|San Diego State Rank
|San Diego State AVG
|UCSD AVG
|UCSD Rank
|85th
|80.3
|Points Scored
|78
|122nd
|120th
|68
|Points Allowed
|71
|176th
|133rd
|34.4
|Rebounds
|29.6
|314th
|161st
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|291st
|193rd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.4
|185th
|66th
|15.9
|Assists
|12
|255th
|96th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.1
|65th
