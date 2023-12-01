The UCSD Tritons (4-3) face the San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This contest will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

San Diego State vs. UCSD Game Information

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jaedon LeDee: 24 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

24 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Reese Waters: 16.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Micah Parrish: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Lamont Butler: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Saunders: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

San Diego State vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank 85th 80.3 Points Scored 78 122nd 120th 68 Points Allowed 71 176th 133rd 34.4 Rebounds 29.6 314th 161st 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.6 291st 193rd 7.3 3pt Made 7.4 185th 66th 15.9 Assists 12 255th 96th 10.7 Turnovers 10.1 65th

