The San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the UCSD Tritons (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at LionTree Arena as big, 14.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

San Diego State vs. UCSD Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -14.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs UCSD Betting Records & Stats

The Aztecs are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

San Diego State has played as a favorite of -1400 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Aztecs, based on the moneyline, is 93.3%.

So far this year, UCSD has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

The Tritons have played as an underdog of +750 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCSD has an 11.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Diego State vs. UCSD Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 3 60% 80.3 158.3 68.0 139 139.5 UCSD 3 50% 78.0 158.3 71.0 139 144.8

Additional San Diego State vs UCSD Insights & Trends

The Aztecs score 9.3 more points per game (80.3) than the Tritons give up (71.0).

San Diego State has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 71.0 points.

The Tritons score an average of 78.0 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 68.0 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

UCSD has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 68.0 points.

San Diego State vs. UCSD Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 2-3-0 1-0 4-1-0 UCSD 3-3-0 0-1 3-3-0

San Diego State vs. UCSD Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego State UCSD 15-1 Home Record 4-10 8-2 Away Record 6-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

