The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tomas Hertl score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

  • Hertl has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 76 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:08 Away L 3-0
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 22:41 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:25 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:33 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:26 Home W 3-2

Sharks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

