Tomas Hertl Game Preview: Sharks vs. Devils - December 1
Tomas Hertl will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils play at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Hertl against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.
Tomas Hertl vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Hertl Season Stats Insights
- In 22 games this season, Hertl has averaged 20:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -16.
- In four of 22 games this year, Hertl has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 11 of 22 games this year, Hertl has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Hertl has an assist in eight of 22 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- Hertl's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Hertl Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 76 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|22
|Games
|2
|16
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|1
