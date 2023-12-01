Tomas Hertl will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils play at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Hertl against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

Tomas Hertl vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Sharks vs Devils Game Info

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Hertl has averaged 20:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -16.

In four of 22 games this year, Hertl has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 22 games this year, Hertl has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Hertl has an assist in eight of 22 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hertl's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 76 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 22 Games 2 16 Points 1 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

