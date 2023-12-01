In the upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Ty Emberson to find the back of the net for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Emberson stats and insights

Emberson has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Emberson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Emberson averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 76 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Emberson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:07 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:53 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 10-1

Sharks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

