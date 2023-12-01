Should you bet on Tyler Toffoli to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

In eight of 21 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

He has four goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Toffoli averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:02 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 17:44 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:57 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:19 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:52 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

