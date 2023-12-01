Will Tyler Toffoli Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 1?
Should you bet on Tyler Toffoli to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
Toffoli stats and insights
- In eight of 21 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Toffoli averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Toffoli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|20:02
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:26
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|17:44
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:57
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:19
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|15:52
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
