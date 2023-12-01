The New Jersey Devils, Tyler Toffoli included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Toffoli's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Devils vs Sharks Game Info

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli's plus-minus this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is -7.

In eight of 21 games this year, Toffoli has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Toffoli has a point in 14 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Toffoli has an assist in nine of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Toffoli's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-55).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 4 21 Points 7 12 Goals 5 9 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.