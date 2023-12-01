Tyler Toffoli Game Preview: Devils vs. Sharks - December 1
The New Jersey Devils, Tyler Toffoli included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Toffoli's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Tyler Toffoli vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Devils vs Sharks Game Info
Toffoli Season Stats Insights
- Toffoli's plus-minus this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is -7.
- In eight of 21 games this year, Toffoli has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Toffoli has a point in 14 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- Toffoli has an assist in nine of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Toffoli's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.
Toffoli Stats vs. the Sharks
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-55).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|21
|Games
|4
|21
|Points
|7
|12
|Goals
|5
|9
|Assists
|2
