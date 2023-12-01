Friday's contest between the San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) and UCSD Tritons (4-3) going head to head at LionTree Arena has a projected final score of 79-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on December 1.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCSD vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCSD vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 79, UCSD 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UCSD vs. San Diego State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-9.5)

San Diego State (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

UCSD is 3-3-0 against the spread, while San Diego State's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. A total of three out of the Tritons' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Aztecs' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game (scoring 78.0 points per game to rank 117th in college basketball while giving up 71.0 per contest to rank 175th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.

UCSD loses the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. it collects 29.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 316th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.9 per outing.

UCSD connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (187th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

The Tritons put up 96.8 points per 100 possessions (140th in college basketball), while giving up 88.1 points per 100 possessions (160th in college basketball).

UCSD has won the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 10.1 (64th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (176th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.3 points per game, 86th in college basketball, and are allowing 68.0 per contest to rank 122nd in college basketball.

San Diego State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It records 34.4 rebounds per game (138th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.0.

San Diego State hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

San Diego State has committed 2.9 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.7 (96th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (96th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.