The UCSD Tritons (3-0) will meet the San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UCSD vs. San Diego State Game Information

UCSD Top Players (2022-23)

Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCSD vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCSD Rank UCSD AVG San Diego State AVG San Diego State Rank 259th 68.6 Points Scored 71.2 186th 264th 73.0 Points Allowed 63.5 27th 312th 29.1 Rebounds 33.4 79th 325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.9 229th 268th 12.0 Assists 12.9 186th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

