UCSD vs. San Diego State December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSD Tritons (3-0) will meet the San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UCSD vs. San Diego State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UCSD Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCSD Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darrion Trammell: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nathan Mensah: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jaedon LeDee: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCSD vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCSD Rank
|UCSD AVG
|San Diego State AVG
|San Diego State Rank
|259th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|71.2
|186th
|264th
|73.0
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|27th
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|325th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.