Should you bet on William Eklund to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

  • In four of 23 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
  • Eklund has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:20 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:09 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-0

Sharks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

