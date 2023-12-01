Should you bet on William Eklund to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Eklund has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:20 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:09 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-0

Sharks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

