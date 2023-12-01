William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Eklund in that upcoming Sharks-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

William Eklund vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sharks vs Devils Game Info

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Eklund has averaged 18:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

In four of 23 games this year, Eklund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eklund has a point in seven of 23 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Eklund has an assist in four of 23 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Eklund hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eklund Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

