William Eklund Game Preview: Sharks vs. Devils - December 1
William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Eklund in that upcoming Sharks-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
William Eklund vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Sharks vs Devils Game Info
Eklund Season Stats Insights
- In 23 games this season, Eklund has averaged 18:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.
- In four of 23 games this year, Eklund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Eklund has a point in seven of 23 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- Eklund has an assist in four of 23 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- The implied probability that Eklund hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Eklund Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.
