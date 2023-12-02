Will Adam Ruzicka Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 2?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Adam Ruzicka to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruzicka stats and insights
- Ruzicka has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (three shots).
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Ruzicka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:54
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|10:02
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Flames vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
