In the upcoming matchup versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Adam Ruzicka to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

Ruzicka has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (three shots).

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:54 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 10:02 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:34 Away L 4-2 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:33 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:08 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

