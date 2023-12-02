For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alex Tuch a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

In six of 20 games this season, Tuch has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (five shots).

On the power play, Tuch has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 73 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 21:51 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:00 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 25:01 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:18 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:29 Away L 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:21 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 21:38 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

