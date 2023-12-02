Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Tuch in that upcoming Sabres-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Tuch vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch has averaged 17:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In six of 20 games this season Tuch has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 11 of 20 games this year, Tuch has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Tuch has an assist in seven of 20 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Tuch hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tuch has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tuch Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 73 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 4 16 Points 3 8 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

