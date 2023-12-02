The American Eagles (4-4) will host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

American Stats Insights

  • This season, the Eagles have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have made.
  • American has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Red Flash are the 323rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at 200th.
  • The Eagles score 5.2 more points per game (76.6) than the Red Flash give up (71.4).
  • American has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

  • The Red Flash are shooting 42.0% from the field, 6.6% lower than the 48.6% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Flash rank 137th.
  • The Red Flash score 11.0 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Eagles give up to opponents (75.4).
  • Saint Francis (PA) is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.

American Home & Away Comparison

  • American averages 84.0 points per game at home, compared to 69.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 14.7 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Eagles are allowing 67.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 83.3.
  • In home games, American is draining 5.0 more three-pointers per game (13.0) than away from home (8.0). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to when playing on the road (28.8%).

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Saint Francis (PA) averaged 79.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.1.
  • The Red Flash allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Saint Francis (PA) drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (44.5%) too.

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 68-65 Bender Arena
11/26/2023 Hood W 103-74 Bender Arena
11/29/2023 @ Harvard L 80-75 Lavietes Pavilion
12/2/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Bender Arena
12/6/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/9/2023 @ VMI - Cameron Hall

Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Franciscan (OH) W 107-54 DeGol Arena
11/25/2023 Niagara L 69-61 DeGol Arena
11/29/2023 @ Lehigh W 62-61 Stabler Arena
12/2/2023 @ American - Bender Arena
12/10/2023 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center
12/15/2023 Mount St. Mary's - DeGol Arena

