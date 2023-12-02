How to Watch American vs. Saint Francis (PA) on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The American Eagles (4-4) will host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
American Stats Insights
- This season, the Eagles have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have made.
- American has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Red Flash are the 323rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at 200th.
- The Eagles score 5.2 more points per game (76.6) than the Red Flash give up (71.4).
- American has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.
Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights
- The Red Flash are shooting 42.0% from the field, 6.6% lower than the 48.6% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Flash rank 137th.
- The Red Flash score 11.0 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Eagles give up to opponents (75.4).
- Saint Francis (PA) is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.
American Home & Away Comparison
- American averages 84.0 points per game at home, compared to 69.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 14.7 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Eagles are allowing 67.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 83.3.
- In home games, American is draining 5.0 more three-pointers per game (13.0) than away from home (8.0). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to when playing on the road (28.8%).
Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Saint Francis (PA) averaged 79.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.1.
- The Red Flash allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 away.
- Beyond the arc, Saint Francis (PA) drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (44.5%) too.
American Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 68-65
|Bender Arena
|11/26/2023
|Hood
|W 103-74
|Bender Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Harvard
|L 80-75
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Bender Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ VMI
|-
|Cameron Hall
Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Franciscan (OH)
|W 107-54
|DeGol Arena
|11/25/2023
|Niagara
|L 69-61
|DeGol Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lehigh
|W 62-61
|Stabler Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/15/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|DeGol Arena
