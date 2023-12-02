The American Eagles (4-4) will host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

Bender Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

American Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have made.

American has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Red Flash are the 323rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at 200th.

The Eagles score 5.2 more points per game (76.6) than the Red Flash give up (71.4).

American has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

The Red Flash are shooting 42.0% from the field, 6.6% lower than the 48.6% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Flash rank 137th.

The Red Flash score 11.0 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Eagles give up to opponents (75.4).

Saint Francis (PA) is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.

American Home & Away Comparison

American averages 84.0 points per game at home, compared to 69.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 14.7 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Eagles are allowing 67.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 83.3.

In home games, American is draining 5.0 more three-pointers per game (13.0) than away from home (8.0). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to when playing on the road (28.8%).

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Saint Francis (PA) averaged 79.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.1.

The Red Flash allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 away.

Beyond the arc, Saint Francis (PA) drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (44.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 68-65 Bender Arena 11/26/2023 Hood W 103-74 Bender Arena 11/29/2023 @ Harvard L 80-75 Lavietes Pavilion 12/2/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Bender Arena 12/6/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/9/2023 @ VMI - Cameron Hall

Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule