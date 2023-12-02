The American Eagles (4-4) welcome in the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the American vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup.

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

Bender Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total American Moneyline Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline BetMGM American (-13.5) 135.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel American (-13.5) 136.5 -1400 +760 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends

American has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

Eagles games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.

Saint Francis (PA) has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Red Flash and their opponents have not hit the over yet this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.