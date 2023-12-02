Saturday's contest that pits the American Eagles (4-4) against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) at Bender Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of American, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Washington D.C. Venue: Bender Arena

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: American 74, Saint Francis (PA) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for American vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: American (-8.3)

American (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

Both American and Saint Francis (PA) are 3-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Eagles have hit the over in four games, while Red Flash games have yet to go over.

American Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (scoring 76.6 points per game to rank 156th in college basketball while giving up 75.4 per outing to rank 268th in college basketball) and have a +10 scoring differential overall.

American pulls down 32.8 rebounds per game (199th in college basketball) while allowing 28.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

American hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (16th in college basketball) at a 35.3% rate (114th in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 per game its opponents make at a 36.6% rate.

The Eagles score 100.8 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball), while allowing 99.2 points per 100 possessions (329th in college basketball).

American has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.0 per game (57th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (257th in college basketball).

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

The Red Flash have been outscored by 7.0 points per game (posting 64.4 points per game, 337th in college basketball, while giving up 71.4 per contest, 189th in college basketball) and have a -56 scoring differential.

The 29.1 rebounds per game Saint Francis (PA) accumulates rank 324th in college basketball, 3.4 fewer than the 32.5 its opponents collect.

Saint Francis (PA) hits 4.6 three-pointers per game (344th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 25.7% from deep (349th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 29.1%.

Saint Francis (PA) forces 13.0 turnovers per game (126th in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (287th in college basketball).

