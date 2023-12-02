The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-4) play the American Eagles (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bender Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

American Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Cohen: 21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

American Rank American AVG Saint Francis (PA) AVG Saint Francis (PA) Rank 326th 65.4 Points Scored 73.0 144th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 73.7 282nd 340th 28.2 Rebounds 31.2 220th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 285th 6.4 3pt Made 7.7 134th 136th 13.6 Assists 13.9 109th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 12.0 200th

