American vs. Saint Francis (PA) December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-4) play the American Eagles (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bender Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
American Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxon Knotek: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Cohen: 21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maxwell Land: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brad McCabe: 6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Landon Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ronell Giles Jr.: 6.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|American Rank
|American AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|326th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|73.0
|144th
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|282nd
|340th
|28.2
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|285th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
