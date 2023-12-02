The American Eagles (4-4) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bender Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 135.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Bender Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under American -13.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

American vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Records & Stats

The Eagles' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

American has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

So far this season, Saint Francis (PA) has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

The Red Flash have a win-loss record of 1-4 with odds of +625 or worse this year.

Saint Francis (PA) has an implied victory probability of 13.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total American 4 66.7% 76.6 141 75.4 146.8 138 Saint Francis (PA) 3 50% 64.4 141 71.4 146.8 140.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional American vs Saint Francis (PA) Insights & Trends

The Eagles average 76.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 71.4 the Red Flash allow.

American is 3-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when scoring more than 71.4 points.

The Red Flash's 64.4 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 75.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) American 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0 Saint Francis (PA) 3-3-0 3-2 0-6-0

American vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

American Saint Francis (PA) 8-6 Home Record 10-5 9-9 Away Record 3-13 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 8-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.