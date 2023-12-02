Anders Lee will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Lee in the Islanders-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Anders Lee vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:01 per game on the ice, is -4.

In four of 22 games this year, Lee has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Lee has a point in seven games this season through 22 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Lee has an assist in three of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Lee hits the over on his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 25% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 3 7 Points 4 4 Goals 2 3 Assists 2

