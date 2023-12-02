For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mangiapane stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Mangiapane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Mangiapane averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:13 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 0 2 15:06 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:51 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:38 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:15 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.