Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Mangiapane in that upcoming Flames-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane has averaged 15:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Mangiapane has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mangiapane has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Mangiapane has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Mangiapane goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +31 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 22 Games 5 14 Points 3 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

