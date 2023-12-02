The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Auston Matthews, take the ice Saturday versus the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Matthews in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Bruins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Auston Matthews vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews' plus-minus this season, in 21:27 per game on the ice, is -1.

In seven of 21 games this year, Matthews has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Matthews has a point in 11 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Matthews has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Matthews goes over his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Matthews going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 55 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 21 Games 4 23 Points 5 14 Goals 4 9 Assists 1

