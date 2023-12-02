The Winnipeg Jets will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, December 2, with the Jets having dropped three straight games.

The Jets-Blackhawks matchup will air on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Blackhawks vs Jets Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 78 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 24th in the NHL.

With 54 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 21 10 8 18 13 18 40.7% Jason Dickinson 21 7 5 12 9 12 44% Philipp Kurashev 15 4 8 12 5 8 58.3% Ryan Donato 21 4 6 10 10 19 40.2% Nick Foligno 21 2 7 9 7 20 48.1%

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 63 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Jets' 72 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals over that span.

Jets Key Players