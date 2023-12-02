You can find player prop bet odds for Kyle Connor, Connor Bedard and others on the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks before their matchup at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday at Canada Life Centre.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Bedard's 10 goals and eight assists in 21 games for Chicago add up to 18 total points on the season.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 1 1 7 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 6 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 1 0 1 1

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +290, Under Odds: -455)

Jason Dickinson has amassed 12 points this season, with seven goals and five assists.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 3 0 3 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 1 0 1 2

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Chicago's Philipp Kurashev is among the leading scorers on the team with 12 total points (four goals and eight assists).

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 0 1 1 7

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Connor has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, with 25 points in 22 games.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Nov. 22 0 1 1 3

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 22 games, with seven goals and 17 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 22 1 0 1 5

