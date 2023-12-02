The New York Islanders, with Bo Horvat, will be in action Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Horvat are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Bo Horvat vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Horvat has averaged 18:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In six of 21 games this season, Horvat has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 21 games this year, Horvat has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Horvat has an assist in eight of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Horvat goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Horvat Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 21 Games 2 16 Points 1 7 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

