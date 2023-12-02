Will Bobby Brink Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 2?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Bobby Brink score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Brink stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Brink has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- On the power play, Brink has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Brink recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:51
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|12:54
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:32
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|15:41
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 5-2
Flyers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
