Should you wager on Bobby McMann to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

McMann stats and insights

  • McMann is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
  • McMann has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 55 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

