Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will play the Florida Panthers at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Does a bet on Nelson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brock Nelson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In Nelson's 22 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nelson has a point in nine of 22 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Nelson has an assist in five of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Nelson's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Nelson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 3 15 Points 3 9 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.