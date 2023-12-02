Giannis Antetokounmpo, Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - December 2
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dejounte Murray are two players to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) and the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) face off at Fiserv Forum on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks' Last Game
On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Bucks lost to the Bulls 120-113 in OT. With 26 points, Antetokounmpo was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|26
|14
|5
|2
|5
|0
|Brook Lopez
|20
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Malik Beasley
|19
|3
|3
|2
|0
|5
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 29.8 points, 4.7 assists and 10.8 boards per contest.
- Damian Lillard is putting up 25.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 boards per game.
- Brook Lopez posts 13.6 points, 5.1 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 51% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 1.3 assists and 6.5 boards per game.
- Malik Beasley averages 11.6 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 44.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
Watch Antetokounmpo, Trae Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|27.7
|10.9
|5
|1.5
|1.2
|0.3
|Damian Lillard
|26.4
|4.5
|8.3
|1
|0.1
|3.1
|Brook Lopez
|17.3
|5.9
|1.6
|0.8
|3.2
|2
|Malik Beasley
|14.6
|5.2
|1.3
|0.9
|0.3
|3.7
|Bobby Portis
|10.6
|7.1
|1
|0.6
|0.7
|1
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.