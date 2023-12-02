For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, is Cal Clutterbuck a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck stats and insights

In three of 22 games this season, Clutterbuck has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Clutterbuck has no points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:58 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:39 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:00 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 12:02 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:28 Home L 4-1

Islanders vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

