The California Golden Bears (2-5) will try to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Cal vs. Santa Clara matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cal vs. Santa Clara Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Cal vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Moneyline Santa Clara Moneyline
BetMGM Cal (-1.5) 145.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Cal (-1.5) 145.5 -114 -106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cal vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends

  • Cal has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, five out of the Golden Bears' seven games have hit the over.
  • Santa Clara has won two games against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, just one of the Broncos games has hit the over.

Cal Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Oddsmakers rate Cal much higher (98th in the country) than the computer rankings do (162nd).
  • The implied probability of Cal winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

