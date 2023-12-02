The California Golden Bears (2-5) will try to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Cal vs. Santa Clara matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cal vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Cal vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Moneyline Santa Clara Moneyline BetMGM Cal (-1.5) 145.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cal (-1.5) 145.5 -114 -106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cal vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends

Cal has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Golden Bears' seven games have hit the over.

Santa Clara has won two games against the spread this year.

So far this season, just one of the Broncos games has hit the over.

Cal Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Oddsmakers rate Cal much higher (98th in the country) than the computer rankings do (162nd).

The implied probability of Cal winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

