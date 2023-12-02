Cal vs. Santa Clara: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The California Golden Bears (2-5) will try to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Cal vs. Santa Clara matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cal vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cal Moneyline
|Santa Clara Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cal (-1.5)
|145.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cal (-1.5)
|145.5
|-114
|-106
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cal vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends
- Cal has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Golden Bears' seven games have hit the over.
- Santa Clara has won two games against the spread this year.
- So far this season, just one of the Broncos games has hit the over.
Cal Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Oddsmakers rate Cal much higher (98th in the country) than the computer rankings do (162nd).
- The implied probability of Cal winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.