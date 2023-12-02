Saturday's contest features the Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) and the California Golden Bears (2-5) clashing at Haas Pavilion in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-72 win for Santa Clara according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cal vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cal vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 73, Cal 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal vs. Santa Clara

Computer Predicted Spread: Santa Clara (-1.0)

Santa Clara (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Cal's record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, and Santa Clara's is 2-3-0. The Golden Bears are 5-2-0 and the Broncos are 1-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 73.3 points per game (217th in college basketball) and allowing 73.4 (233rd in college basketball).

Cal wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.7 boards. It is collecting 35.4 rebounds per game (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 24.7 per contest.

Cal connects on 8.0 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Golden Bears' 95.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 171st in college basketball, and the 95.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 296th in college basketball.

Cal has committed 3.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (271st in college basketball action) while forcing 9.9 (319th in college basketball).

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.5 points per game. They're putting up 80.5 points per game, 83rd in college basketball, and are giving up 68.0 per contest to rank 120th in college basketball.

Santa Clara wins the rebound battle by 11.0 boards on average. It collects 38.8 rebounds per game, 24th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.8.

Santa Clara connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.8%.

Santa Clara has lost the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.6 (224th in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (252nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.