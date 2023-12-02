The California Golden Bears (2-2) play the Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Cal Top Players (2022-23)

  • Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kuany Kuany: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Grant Newell: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jaden Bediako: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Cal vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Rank Cal AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank
362nd 58.3 Points Scored 76.9 56th
177th 70.1 Points Allowed 73.1 267th
351st 27.7 Rebounds 34.9 32nd
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
352nd 4.9 3pt Made 8.3 74th
358th 9.6 Assists 13.9 109th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 12.0 200th

