Cal vs. Santa Clara December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The California Golden Bears (2-2) play the Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.
Cal vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Cal Top Players (2022-23)
- Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kuany Kuany: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grant Newell: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
Cal vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cal Rank
|Cal AVG
|Santa Clara AVG
|Santa Clara Rank
|362nd
|58.3
|Points Scored
|76.9
|56th
|177th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|267th
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|34.9
|32nd
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|352nd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|358th
|9.6
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
