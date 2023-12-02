The California Golden Bears (2-2) play the Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cal vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Top Players (2022-23)

Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Kuany Kuany: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Grant Newell: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)

Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Jaden Bediako: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Rank Cal AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank 362nd 58.3 Points Scored 76.9 56th 177th 70.1 Points Allowed 73.1 267th 351st 27.7 Rebounds 34.9 32nd 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 352nd 4.9 3pt Made 8.3 74th 358th 9.6 Assists 13.9 109th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 12.0 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.