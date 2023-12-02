The California Golden Bears (2-5) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.

Cal vs. Santa Clara Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cal -1.5 145.5

Cal vs Santa Clara Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Bears are 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Cal has a record of 2-2 when it's favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Golden Bears.

Santa Clara is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have not lost in three games this year when given odds of -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Santa Clara has a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Cal vs. Santa Clara Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal 4 57.1% 73.3 153.8 73.4 141.4 143.1 Santa Clara 2 40% 80.5 153.8 68.0 141.4 150.3

Additional Cal vs Santa Clara Insights & Trends

The Golden Bears average 73.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 68.0 the Broncos give up.

Cal has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 2-3 record overall when putting up more than 68.0 points.

The Broncos put up an average of 80.5 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 73.4 the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

Santa Clara has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Cal vs. Santa Clara Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal 4-3-0 1-3 5-2-0 Santa Clara 2-3-0 1-0 1-4-0

Cal vs. Santa Clara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal Santa Clara 3-14 Home Record 14-5 0-12 Away Record 6-3 4-12-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 60.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.0 56.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 81.2 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

