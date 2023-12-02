Cam Atkinson will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Looking to bet on Atkinson's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cam Atkinson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson has averaged 17:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

Atkinson has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Atkinson has a point in 10 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points three times.

Atkinson has an assist in four of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Atkinson has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 57 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 23 Games 1 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.