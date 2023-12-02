Will Casey Cizikas Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 2?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, is Casey Cizikas a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Cizikas stats and insights
- In three of 22 games this season, Cizikas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Cizikas has no points on the power play.
- Cizikas averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Cizikas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:08
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|12:19
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|L 4-1
Islanders vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
