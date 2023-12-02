Will Casey Mittelstadt light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

  • In four of 23 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
  • Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 18:22 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:01 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 23:21 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:29 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:04 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 3-2

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

