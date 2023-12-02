Will Casey Mittelstadt light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mittelstadt stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 18:22 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:01 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 23:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:29 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:04 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.