The Buffalo Sabres, Casey Mittelstadt among them, face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Mittelstadt against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt's plus-minus this season, in 18:20 per game on the ice, is +1.

Mittelstadt has a goal in four games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Mittelstadt has a point in 14 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 13 of 23 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Mittelstadt goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 73 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 4 20 Points 3 4 Goals 2 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.