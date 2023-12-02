Casey Mittelstadt Game Preview: Sabres vs. Hurricanes - December 2
The Buffalo Sabres, Casey Mittelstadt among them, face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Mittelstadt against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Casey Mittelstadt vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights
- Mittelstadt's plus-minus this season, in 18:20 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Mittelstadt has a goal in four games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Mittelstadt has a point in 14 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- In 13 of 23 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability is 53.5% that Mittelstadt goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes have conceded 73 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|23
|Games
|4
|20
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|2
|16
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.