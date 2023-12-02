When the Calgary Flames square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Christopher Tanev light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400

Tanev stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Tanev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Tanev has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 4-1

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

